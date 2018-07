England's head coach Gareth Southgate during the official press conference at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

England coach Gareth Southgate told EFE here Friday that he will make as few changes as possible to the line-up when the Three Lions face Belgium for third place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

England squandered a 1-0 lead in the semifinal against Croatia to lose 2-1, with the winner coming in extra time.