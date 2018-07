England national team manager Gareth Southgate (L) and one of his defenders, John Stones, react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

A Gareth Southgate lookalike (C) and supporters of England's national team pose for a photo after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, on 07 July 2018. England won 2-0. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England national team head coach Gareth Southgate said here Saturday that his squad was not satisfied after defeating Sweden 2-0 to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

"Before the game, we wanted to be here another week. It's up to us now which games we play in. I'm so proud of what all of the staff and players have done," the 47-year-old Southgate said after the win.