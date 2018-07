England's head coach Gareth Southgate attends the team's training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England coach Gareth Southgate said here Friday that his team is dreaming big ahead of their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Sweden.

England, who routed Panama 6-1 in the group stage, advanced to the final eight by defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout.