England head coach Gareth Southgate (R) and player Jordan Henderson (L) stand on the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium after a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England's head coach, Gareth Southgate, speaks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

England coach Gareth Southgate on Tuesday said that the Three Lions have a great opportunity to advance to the final round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

England, the 1966 World Cup champion, is set to face Croatia on Wednesday after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1990.