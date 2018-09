England's manager Gareth Southgate reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 third place soccer match between Belgium and England in St.Petersburg, Russia, on July 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England coach Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday that he has confidence in the young players of his side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Spain.

England is set to kick off the Nations League against Spain on Sept. 8, with a squad in which the oldest player is Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, 28.