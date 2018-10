England's manager Gareth Southgate reacts during the UEFA Nations League Group 1 between England and Spain in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Sept. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a contract extension that is set to tie him to his national team until after 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the English Football Association announced Thursday.

Southgate, who was first appointed in November 2016, is now going to lead England through the next two major international events, the UEFA Euro 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.