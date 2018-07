Dele Alli of England celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Dele Alli of England (L) scores the 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Fans of Sweden react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Harry Maguire of England celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

On the strength of two goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli, England defeated Sweden 2-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in 28 years, where they will face the winner of the match between Russia and Croatia.

1966 World Cup champion England has staged a return to the international soccer elite at a time when few observers expected the young team to do so, although they have not shone particularly brightly.