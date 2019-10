New Zealand's Sevu Reece (L) in action against England's Manu Tuilagi (R) during the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi final match between New Zealand and England at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama City, Japan, 26 October 2019. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

England on Saturday pulled off a big surprise as it prevailed over defending champion New Zealand 19-7 to book a place in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

New Zealand, a four-time world champion, was trailing 10-0 by the end of the first half of the game played at Yokohama’s International Stadium.EFE-EPA