Hungary's Andras Schaefer (No. 13) in action against Nicolo Barella of Italy during the UEFA Nations League match in Cesena, Italy, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT

Hungary's Adam Nagy (R) battles Lorenzo Pellegrini of Italy during the UEFA Nations League match in Cesena, Italy, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT

A strike from Germany's Jonas Hofmann (C in white) beats England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (R on the ground) during the UEFA Nations League match in Munich, Germany, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

England's Harry Kane (in blue) converts a penalty against Germany during the UEFA Nations League match in Munich, Germany, on 7 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

England's Harry Kane won and converted a penalty late in regulation Tuesday to salvage a 1-1 draw with hosts Germany in Nations League action, while Italy edged Hungary 2-1 to claim first place in Group 3 of League A, the top tier of the competition.

The Azzurri have 4 points from two matches and Hungary are second in the "group of death" with 3 points, 1 better than Germany and 2 more than England.