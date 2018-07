Fans of Colombia's national soccer team react during a live broadcast in Cali, Colombia, of the World Cup round of 16 match in Moscow, Russia, between Colombia and England on 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

English star Harry Kane takes a selfie with his brother Charlie (2-R) and fans after England narrowly defeated Colombia on penalties on 03 July 2018 in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Colombia's players react after losing to England in a penalty shootout in the 2018 World Cup on 03 July 2018 in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

English head coach Gareth Southgate reacts after his team narrowly defeated Colombia in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup on 03 July 2018 in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is beaten by England's Eric Dier for the decisive penalty as England won that round of 16 World Cup match in a penalty shootout in Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

England's players celebrate after winning a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match against Colombia in Moscow, Russia, on 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

England topped Colombia 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout here Tuesday night after the teams' World Cup round-of-16 match remained tied 1-1 following regulation play and two extra-time periods.

England, which had never before won on penalties in a World Cup, rallied for the win at Spartak Stadium in Moscow thanks to failed attempts from the 12-yard mark by Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca.