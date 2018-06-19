Liverpool and England fan Chris Dowse, 39, stands with his son in front of the England flags he has hung on his housing estate in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

During World Cup season in England, it is common to see the St. George's cross draped from windows and lining pub entrances but at the Kirby housing estate in East London, one resident took the task of decorating upon himself and adorned his house and those of all his neighbors with over 300 England flags, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Tuesday.

There was no doubt as to who Chris Dowse, 39, would be backing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia; his commitment to the England team was evident in his handiwork coating the residential area in Bermondsey, in the Borough of Southwark, with national flags and red and white bunting.