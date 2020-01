Charles Ollivon of France, Scotland's Stuart Hogg, England's Owen Farrell, Alun Wyn Jones of Wales, Italy's Luca Bigi and Ireland's Jonathan Sexton pose for photographs next to the Six Nations Trophy during the 2020 RBS Six Nations Rugby Tournament Launch at Tobacco Dock, London, Britain, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

World Cup runners up England are the favorites to take the crown off Wales this year in the Six Nations.

With Eddie Jones still at the helm as coach — despite his rumored exit after the World Cup in Japan last year, when they lost to South Africa in the final — England are on the hunt for their first Six Nations championship since 2017.