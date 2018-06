England players Harry Kane (L) and his teammates during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England striker Harry Kane (C) and his teammates during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England's national team on Wednesday held its final training before heading to the Russian city of Ekaterinburg for their decisive upcoming match with Belgium, which will determine which team wins Group G of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

All 23 of head coach Gareth Southgate's players were available for the training, including Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, who sat out England's 6-1 win against Panama on Sunday, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.