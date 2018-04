England's Adam Lallana (R) in action against Scotland's Christophe Berra (L) during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group F qualifying match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT PERRY

English attacking midfielder Adam Lallana suffered a "really serious" injury against Crystal Palace and could miss the World Cup in Russia this summer, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said.

"I haven't spoken with him, but I saw him. It's absolutely bad," Klopp said in a press conference following his team's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.