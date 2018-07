England's manager Gareth Southgate inspects the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Kieran Trippier (L) and Danny Rose of England inspect the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Harry Kane of England inspects the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The England national soccer team on Saturday took time to inspect the Samara Arena before their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal there against Sweden.

Head coach Gareth Southgate, wearing his now iconic waistcoat, was joined on the pitch by captain Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and other members of the team sheet who have traveled to southeast Russia from their base near St. Petersburg for the occasion.