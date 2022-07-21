Wednesday's Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal between host nation England and Spain saw La Roja deliver their best performance of the tournament, but the Lionesses conjured an equalizer with six minutes left in regulation and found a winner in extra time to claim the semifinal berth.
Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in the 54th minute and La Roja were poised to advance until sub Ella Toone leveled the score in the 84th with a goal that withstood a VAR review for a possible foul by the attackers in the build-up.