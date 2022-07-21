England coach Sarina Wiegman (R) celebrates with players and staff after the side defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Brighton, England, on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

England's Georgia Stanway (L in white) scores against Spain during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarterfinal in Brighton, England, on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

Spain's Esther Gonzalez (R) scores against England during the Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal at Amex Stadium, in Brighton, England, on 20 July 2022. EFE/Miguel Tona

Wednesday's Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinal between host nation England and Spain saw La Roja deliver their best performance of the tournament, but the Lionesses conjured an equalizer with six minutes left in regulation and found a winner in extra time to claim the semifinal berth.

Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in the 54th minute and La Roja were poised to advance until sub Ella Toone leveled the score in the 84th with a goal that withstood a VAR review for a possible foul by the attackers in the build-up.