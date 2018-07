England players Marcus Rashford (L) and Jesse Lingard applaud fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, 11 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The England national soccer team returned to their training grounds near St. Petersburg on Thursday after their defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal clash against Croatia.

Croatia stunned England 2-1 on Wednesday in an extra-time thriller to become the second-smallest nation in history to reach the World Cup final.