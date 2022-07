Austria's Sarah Zadrazil (L) in action against Norway's Tuva Hansen during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A match in Brighton, England, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

Austria's Nicole Billa (No. 15) scores against Norway during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A match in Brighton, England, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

England's Lucy Bronze (L) in action against Kirsty McGuinness of Northern Ireland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A match in Southampton, England, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

England's Beth Mead (R) scores against Northern Ireland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A match in Southampton, England, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

England's Alessia Russo (C) scores against Northern Ireland during the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Group A match in Southampton, England, on 15 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Vince Mignott

England battered Northern Ireland 5-0 Friday to complete the group stage of Women's Euro 2022 with 9 from 9 possible points, while surprising Austria held Norway 1-0 to secure the other quarterfinal berth from Group A.

Austria's reward is a match against Group B winners Germany. The Lionesses will face Spain or Denmark, who square off Saturday to decide second place in B.