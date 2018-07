The English national team's manager, Gareth Southgate, reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place soccer match between Belgium and England in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England national team head coach Gareth Southgate said after his team's 2-0 defeat here Saturday against Belgium in the third-place match that the Three Lions had enjoyed a great experience at the 2018 World Cup.

Southgate said he had tried to inspire his players ahead of the third-place game, adding that he very proud of his team despite the second straight defeat.