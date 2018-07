England player Fabian Delph during the official press conference at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

England player Fabian Delph during the official press conference at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

England midfielder Fabian Delph said here Friday that he was saddened by the news that no official reception is planned for the Three Lions' homecoming from the 2018 World Cup, where they lost in the semifinal.

England's Football Association announced that it will not hold a parade for the squad, even if the Three Lions prevail over Belgium in Saturday's third-place match.