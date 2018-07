England's Jordan Henderson (R) and head coach Gareth Southgate stand on the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium after a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said Tuesday that players and fans should not exaggerate the importance of the Three Lions' 2018 World Cup semifinal against Croatia.

"It's a massive game for us, we all know that, but there's no need to make it bigger than what it already is," he told a press conference on the eve of the match.