Justin Rose of England hits in a sand trap on the fifth hole during the first round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Paul Casey of England hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tiger Woods of the US hits on the ninth hole during the first round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Justin Rose of England putts for a birdie on the sixth hole during the first round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

British golfer Justin Rose on Thursday took the lead at the end of the first round of the 2019 US Open being held this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Rose, who won the US open in 2013, shot six-under-par to take a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Aaron Wise of the United States and South African Louis Oosthuizen.