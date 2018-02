Eddie Pepperell (C) of England poses with the winners trophy after the final round of the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Eddie Pepperell of England plays a shot during the final round of the Qatar Masters golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Englishman Eddie Pepperell on Sunday clinched the Qatar Masters title, his first European Tour victory.

Pepperell started the final round in a tie with his countryman Oliver Fisher, and the two were neck and neck until the last hole, when Pepperell sealed the overall win by a single stroke despite finding himself in the rough.