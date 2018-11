Everton's Wayne Rooney takes a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, April 07, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/Rui Vieira

English forward Wayne Rooney confirmed on Tuesday that he will retire in the United States, where he currently plays for DC United.

The 33-year-old forward, who is set to play his last game with England on Thursday against the US, joined the DC United Black-and-Red this summer after playing most of his career in England at Everton and Manchester United.