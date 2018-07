England's Harry Kane (L) and Jamie Vardy (R) during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia 13 July 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England's Danny Welbeck (C) and Kyle Walker (R) during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia 13 July 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England players arrive to the pitch for a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia 13 July 2018. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England's squad took to training turf for the last time Friday ahead of their World Cup clash against Belgium to determine which side claims third place.

England's dream of reaching the final against France was crushed Wednesday evening when Croatia beat the team 2-1 in extra time.