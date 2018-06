England's Raheem Sterling (L) and Jordan Henderson joke with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the team's training session at Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium in Zelenogorsk, Russia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

England's national team on Thursday went through a training session in preparation for its upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Panama, yet the Three Lions were without their star midfielder, Dele Alli, who was out of the practice dealing with a thigh strain.

The 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder Alli sustained the thigh strain after playing 80 minutes during England's 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday.