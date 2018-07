England's Dele Alli (C), Kieran Trippier (L), Eric Dier and Ashley Young (R) during a training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

England's Raheem Sterling (C) and teammates attend their team's training session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium, Zelenogorsk, Russia, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The England squad on Tuesday were training ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

At their base in Zelenogorsk, near Saint Petersburg, coach Gareth Southgate presided over a session in which the players were seen laughing as they tossed around a rubber chicken, showing few nerves ahead of England's biggest game in nearly 30 years, an epa-efe journalist reports.