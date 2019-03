England's Dele Alli (L), Ross Barkley (C) and Harry Kane (R) celebrate a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

England's Danny Rose (L) in action against Montenegro's Adam Marusic (R) during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

England's Raheem Sterling (L) in action against Montenegro's Marko Simic (R) during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

England's Callum Hudson-Odoi (L) in action against Montenegro's Marko Vesovic (R) during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

England's Michael Keane (Top) scores a goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier soccer match between Montenegro and England in Podgorica, Montenegro, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

England bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Montenegro 5-1 on Monday night and maintain their excellent recent form.

The Group A favorites scored five goals for the second game in a row following their 5-0 win at home against the Czech Republic on Friday.