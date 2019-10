Ben Youngs (L) of England feeds the ball into the scrum during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia, in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Rory Arnold (C-L) of Australia takes the lineout ball from Maro Itoje (C-R) of England during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Taniela Tupou of Australia reacts after the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia, in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Owen Farrell (L) of England kicks a penalty during the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia, in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Australia players bow to supporters after the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia, in Oita, Japan, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO