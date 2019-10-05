Australia and Uruguay players in action during the Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Uruguay in Oita, Japan, 5 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

Matais Moroni of Argentina (C) reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup match between Argentina and England at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, 5 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Jack Nowell of England (L) scores a try past Emiliano Boffelli of Argentina (R) during the Rugby World Cup match between Argentina and England at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, 5 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Jack Nowell of England (L) reacts after scoring a try with team mate Elliot Daly (R) during the Rugby World Cup match between Argentina and England at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, 5 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tevita Kuridrani of Australia (L) in action during the Rugby World Cup match between Australia and Uruguay in Oita, Japan, 5 October 2019. EPA-EFE/HIROSHI YAMAMURA

As Argentina's Tomas Lavanini clumsily swung his shoulder at Owen Farrell's face Saturday in Japan's Tokyo Stadium during his side's Rugby World Cup tie against England, he knew the match – and his team's chances of making the knockout stages – were probably over.

England made the quarterfinals with a 39-10 win at the expense of the “Pumas,” who squandered their opportunity to reach the tournament's knockout stages in what was a do-or-die match for them, after their opening-day defeat to France. EFE-EPA