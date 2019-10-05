efe-epaBy Lobsang Dundup Sherpa Subirana Tokyo

As Argentina's Tomas Lavanini clumsily swung his shoulder at Owen Farrell's face Saturday in Japan's Tokyo Stadium during his side's Rugby World Cup tie against England, he knew the match – and his team's chances of making the knockout stages – were probably over.

England made the quarterfinals with a 39-10 win at the expense of the “Pumas,” who squandered their opportunity to reach the tournament's knockout stages in what was a do-or-die match for them, after their opening-day defeat to France. EFE-EPA