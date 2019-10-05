As Argentina's Tomas Lavanini clumsily swung his shoulder at Owen Farrell's face Saturday in Japan's Tokyo Stadium during his side's Rugby World Cup tie against England, he knew the match – and his team's chances of making the knockout stages – were probably over.
England made the quarterfinals with a 39-10 win at the expense of the “Pumas,” who squandered their opportunity to reach the tournament's knockout stages in what was a do-or-die match for them, after their opening-day defeat to France. EFE-EPA