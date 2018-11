Wayne Rooney of England in action against the US in a friendly match at London's Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Kieran Galvin

England's Callum Wilson celebrates his goal against the US in their friendly match at London's Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Kieran Galvin

England's national soccer team on Thursday drubbed the US 3-0 in friendly match played at Wembley Stadium, all the while with one eye on Croatia, who beat Spain thus leaving qualification chances for the Nations League final phase an open question.

England will need to beat Croatia on Sunday to move into the UEFA NL final phase.