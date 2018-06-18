Volgograd, Russia, Jun 18 (efe-epa- English and Tunisian fans were taking in the historic sites on Monday of the southern Russian city of Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad, scene of some of the 20th century's more solemn events, ahead of the excitement of their teams' Group G game, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Motherland Calls statue, the tallest in Europe standing some 85-meters (278-feet) tall, towers valiantly over city on the banks of the Volga River with her sword held aloft in a poignant memorial to the Battle of Stalingrad, the bloodiest battle in the history of warfare and generally considered to have helped change the course of World War II in favor of the ultimately victorious Allies.