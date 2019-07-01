Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against France in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

England's Lucy Bronze (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against Norway in Le Havre, France, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

Stina Blackstenius of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against Germany in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

FIFA Women’s World Cup is heading to a decisive week in which England will defy the United States, the defending champion, in the last-4 while the other semifinal clash pits the Netherlands against Sweden with an eye on July 7’s final.