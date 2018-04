Referee Michael Oliver (L) argues with Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (C) after handing him a red card during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

English referee Michael Oliver, who recently officiated the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Juventus, was appointed on Tuesday by the English Football Federation to be in charge of the upcoming FA Cup final.

Oliver thanked the FA for naming him even after his controversial calling of the Champions League tie.