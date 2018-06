England striker Harry Kane (C) and teammates during a training session at Spartak Zelenogorsk Stadium in Zelenogorsk, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen attends a press conference in Kaliningrad, Russia, on June 27, 2018, a day before Belgium and England clash in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G preliminary-round match. EPA-EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen praised England's Harry Kane on Wednesday, calling him "a world-class striker" a day ahead of the critical FIFA World Cup clash between Belgium and England.

"He has scored a lot of goals and has been so important at Tottenham and England. He is the complete striker and is world class," Vermaelen said in a press conference.