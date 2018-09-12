Ecuador defender Juan Carlos Paredes (R) and Guatemala's defender Carlos Eduardo Gallardo (L) compete for the ball in the second half of their friendly soccer match at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, USA, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Ecuador's midfielder Renato Ibarra (L) competes with Guatemala's midfielder Marvin Ceballos (R) in the first half of their friendly soccer match at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, USA, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Ecuador forward Enner Valencia heads the ball in the second half of their friendly soccer match against the Guatemala national team at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, USA, Sept. 11,2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A beautiful goal and an assist on Tuesday made Enner Valencia the hero of Ecuador's 2-0 win over Guatemala in a friendly soccer match.

Both the goals came late in the second half when the match seemed to be heading for a draw.