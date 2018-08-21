The colombian soccer team La Equidad celebrates a winning goal at the stadium Estadio de Techo in Bogota (Colombia), Sept. 18 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS

La Equidad continued its winning ways in the Colombian league, edging Envigado 1-0 and reclaiming the top spot in the standings from Once Caldas.

Monday's clash between Envigado and La Equidad was the next-to-last in the fifth round of match play.