Independiente Medellin, whose striker Juan Fernando Caicedo is seen celebrating a goal, plays Bogota-based La Equidad this Thursday - both have hopes of getting to the Colombian league final, though in this tourney, La Equidad is unbeaten up to now. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega/File

Bogota-based club La Equidad will put its undefeated record on the line this week in the Colombian league against Independiente Medellin, coached by the Ecuadorian Octavio Zambrano, on the eighth day of the Clausura tournament

The Bogota squad, trained by the former manager of Ecuador and Honduras, Luis Fernando Suarez, slipped past Boyaca Chico 1-0 last Saturday, its seventh victory in as many matches and its best start since the first of the short tourneys was contested in 2002.