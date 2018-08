Sweden's coach Erik Hamren reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 group E preliminary round match between Sweden and Belgium at Stade de Nice in Nice, France, on June 22, 2016. EFE-EPA/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Erik Hamren, former head coach for the Sweden national team, was presented on Wednesday as the new coach of Iceland, succeeding Heimir Hallgrimsson, who resigned after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Hamren, who is from Sweden, is to have a two-year contract with Iceland's national team, having previously won three cups with Sweden's AIK and Orgryte, a Danish Superliga Championship trophy with Aalborg BK and a Norwegian Premiere League Championship title with Rosenborg.