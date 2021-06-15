Christian Eriksen on Tuesday thanked supporters for their influx of messages after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen.
Greetings to Christian Eriksen have been painted on a wall at the Football Village on Ofelia Beach in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen
A Dutch fan holds a scarf dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 preliminary round group C match between the Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Koen van Weel / POOL
Players of Denmark escort their teammate Christian Eriksen as he is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical assistanceduring the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL
A young fan holds a sign dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between England and Croatia in London, Britain, 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Catherine Ivill / POOL
