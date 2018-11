Philippines team manager Dan Palami (R) gestures to Philippines national soccer team head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson (L) of Sweden during a press conference in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippines national soccer team head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson of Sweden looks on during a press conference in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Ex-England manager and new Azkals head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson laid out his goals for the Philippines' national soccer team on Monday, ahead of Southeast Asia's Suzuki Cup.

At a press conference in Taguig, south of Manila, Eriksson appeared alongside team manager Dan Palami and senior advisor Scott Cooper, who he said is "very important to the team" and knows more about soccer in the country, according to an efe-epa reporter. Cooper also spent the last five years with Thailand clubs.