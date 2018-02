Italian tennis player Sara Errani reacts during her rubber against Spain's Lara Arruabarrena during the Fed Cup's World Group II in Chieti, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/handout

Sara Errani put Italy up 2-1 Sunday in its tie against Spain in the first round of the Fed Cup's World Group II, giving her team the lead for the first time.

In the third rubber of the tie held in the southern Italian city of Chieti, Errani defeated Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes, earning her second straight singles win.