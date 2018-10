Photograph showing RCD Espanyol's Sergio Garcia vying for the ball with Villarreal's Funes Mori during a Spanish La Liga soccer match in Barcelona, Spain, Oct 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Espanyol beat Villarreal 3-1 Sunday at RCDE Stadium, a win that marks the team's fifth win in the La Liga championship.

The Barcelona side displayed a strong game from the start, with Paraguay's Hernan Perez scoring the first goal of the match on a pass by Borja Iglesias in the seventh minute.