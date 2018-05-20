Espanyol defender Didac Vila (L) and Athletic Bilbao winger Oscar De Marcos (R) vie for the ball during their teams' First Division La Liga match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Espanyol midfielder David Lopez (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the First Division La Liga match against Athletic Club de Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA/Javier Zorrilla

Espanyol on Sunday defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in their final La Liga game of the season.

David Lopez scored the lone goal nine minutes into the first half on a close-range header.