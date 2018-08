Espanyol's Marc Roca (L) in action against Borussia Monchengladbach's Christoph Kramer (R) during an international friendly soccer match in Wegberg, Germany, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

La Liga's Espanyol, which has shown improvement under new head coach Rubi, on Saturday defeated Bundesliga's Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 for its sixth pre-season win in as many matches.

Monchengladbach controlled the ball at Wolfstadion in the small German town of Wegberg but Espanyol was the team that posed more danger, especially in the first half.