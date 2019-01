Espanyol first team players visit hospitalized children in the hospital of Sant Joan de Déu, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Espanyol first team players visit hospitalized children in the hospital of Sant Joan de Déu, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Espanyol delegations comprised of soccer players, officials and coaching staff on Wednesday paid visits to hospitals in the northeastern region of Catalonia on the occasion of Christmas, the Spanish team announced.

Espanyol's Vice President Carlos Garcia Pont, director of football Francisco Joaquín Perez, first team coach Joan Francesc Ferrer, known as Rubi, and team captains Javi Lppez and Víctor Sánchez visited children at the hospital of Sant Joan de Deu.