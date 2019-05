Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) and Juanfran react during a LaLiga soccer match against RCD Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

Espanyol's Adria Pedrosa (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic (L) during a LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

RCD Espanyol's Borja Iglesias celebrates after scoring during a LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Espanyol's Borja Iglesias (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during a LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Espanyol can still dream of a berth in next season's Europa League after a 3-0 home victory Saturday over Atletico Madrid in late-season LaLiga action.

The Periquitos stretched their unbeaten streak to seven games with the Matchday 36 of 38 win at RCDE Stadium, while Atleti's performance was one of their worst of the season.