Espanyol midfielder David Lopez (L) vies for the ball with UD Las Palmas' forward Jonathan Calleri (R) during the Spanish La Liga match between Espanyol and Las Palmas in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/Alberto Estevez

Espanyol has renewed the contract of defensive midfielder David Lopez until June 30, 2023, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday.

The La Liga side pointed out that the contract of the 28-year-old Spaniard stipulates a termination clause worth 50 million euros ($58.3 million).