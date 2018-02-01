Espanyol Barcelona vice president Carlos Garcia Pont (L) and Sports Director Jordi Lardin (R) pose with Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez (C) during his presentation as a new player in Cornella, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish La Liga club Espanyol's new midfielder Carlos Sanchez, on loan from Fiorentina until the end of the season with no option of purchase, on Thursday said he was anxious to prove himself against Barcelona in the Catalan derby should he make the team.

Known as "La Roca" ("the Rock") due to his strength on the pitch, 31-year-old Colombian Sanchez donned the number 8 blue and white shirt for a brief appearance in front of several fans who gathered at the RCDE stadium to welcome their new player.