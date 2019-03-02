RCD Espanyol's Chinese striker Wu Lei celebrates after scoring against Real Valladolid during their LaLiga soccer match at the Cornella-El Prat stadium in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Espanyol's Spanish forward Borja Iglesias on Saturday notched the fastest La Liga goal of the season as he gave his team the lead over Valladolid just 18 seconds into the match that saw his teammate Lei Wu also become the first Chinese to score in La Liga.

The 26-year-old Borja broke the standing 2018/2019 La Liga season record set by Rayo Vallecano midfielder Alvaro Medran at 29 seconds when he found the back of the net, also against Valladolid. It turned out to be the only goal in Rayo's 1-0 win the hosts on Jan. 5.